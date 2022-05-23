Peanut Butter Brand Sold in Twin Falls Area Stores Issues Recall

The J. M. Smucker Co. is recalling a number of Jif peanut butter products sold in the US, including the Twin Falls area, due to potential Salmonella contamination.

If you eat Jif peanut butter, do yourself a favor and double check your UPC code and lot codes against the list of those posted on the CDC website as those affected by the recall due to possible Salmonella contamination.

How to check your UPC codes and lot codes

Your UPC code is typically listed on the back of the packaging, near the nutritional information. You'll find the lot code below the expiration date or 'best if used by' date. In the case of this recall, you're looking for lot codes of or between the ranges of 1274425 – 2140425. You're looking to see if the first seven digits in the code end with 425. That number indicates whether or not your product was processed at the location in question.

If you want to triple-check, you can cross reference your product UPC code against the list posted on the FDA website.

Was product from this lot sold in the Twin Falls area?

Yes. The pics in this post were taken from a jar in my pantry, which I took prior to tossing the remaining product in the trash. (I feel fine, by the way). I've seen a few others post on social media that they purchased recalled peanut butter at various grocery chains around the Twin Falls area.

What to do it you have recalled peanut butter

First, throw it away and by all means, don't eat it. The FDA recommends you clean all surfaces and utensils that came into contact with the product. If you happened to eat the product and don't feel well, you should seek immediate medial attention.

Can you get your money back?

You should be able to return your product to the grocery store where you purchased the item for a full refund. If you've already thrown your product in the trash, bring your receipt to the grocery store and they should accept that and return or credit you for the purchase.