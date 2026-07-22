Twin Falls County Prosecutor Grant Loebs has been busy. He’s fielding calls from state legislators with legal questions about the proliferation of Flock cameras in Idaho. As some of you know, the issue has become a hot potato. Libertarians and privacy advocates are raising objections about data collection. Law enforcement has been cracking serious crimes since the devices arrived. In Twin Falls, it even led to a homicide arrest. Two neighboring counties have cracked big cases within the last 10 days.

Human Nature Needs Some Rules

Then why the controversy? Because there have been abuses of the system across the country, including one here in the Magic Valley. These have occurred when some law enforcers have used the cameras to monitor movements of people in their personal lives. While police are expected to only hold data for 30 days, Flock may have a permanent record. Flock is the leading manufacturer of surveillance cameras.

Legislators aren’t necessarily going to ban the product, but are looking to place more controls on how the data is used and stored. From a legal perspective, if you’re on a public street, you shouldn’t have expectations you’re protected from government watching you, or that’s the impression as current law is written.

Changes Will Come in 2027

Loebs expects there will be action in Boise when the legislature convenes for business next year. On Monday, we’ll have some guests on air at Newsradio 96.1 FM and 1310 KLIX offering some discussion on how the devices are used locally. Join us just after 8:00 in the morning.