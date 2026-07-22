Some people say we don’t need another hotel. Do you believe some guy just builds them on speculation, or is there research that says we need more rooms? I’m told nobody embarks on major construction unless it’s the latter. Shareholders and lenders want to know what the business plan is all about. Obviously, there are projections of more tourist traffic and potentially convention business, with the Snake River Canyon and Shoshone Falls as attractions.

Another New Hotel!

I noticed some dirt being turned this week between Pole Line Road and Canyon Crest Drive. Twin Falls City Councilman Chris Reid told me I was looking at the future home of another Marriott Hotel product. It looks like we’ll have a Marriott block in Twin Falls. There are two neighboring facilities. All near restaurants and a short walk to the canyon rim.

As I watched the construction equipment at work, I happened to be talking to a pharmacist at Walgreens, and I joked that soon the city wouldn’t have any space left. She laughed. But consider the land where the project is going up has essentially been fallow for a very long time.

Hammers and Nails are the City's New Symbols

Over the course of the last week, I’ve also witnessed four other construction projects. A massive apartment complex north of County West, two on Washington Street, and one on Canyon Crest Drive. About the only thing that would bring a halt would be the sun suddenly burning out. I suppose growth will stall at some point, but I wouldn't wager anytime soon.