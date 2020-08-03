Places To Go Boating Around The Magic Valley
You may not realize how many places there are to actually put a boat in the water around the Magic Valley. You don't have to travel too far to find a place to boat with the family. We have a list of some of the best places to go boating.
Carey Lake
About a mile east of Carey is Carey Lake. There is a boat ramp but no docks.
Dog Creek Reservoir
North West of Gooding there is pretty much everything you need here. Boat ramps, docks, restrooms and camping. Plus ADA fishing access.
King Hill
Put the boat in about 5 miles north of Glenns Ferry off I-84. There is a boat ramp but no dock.
Lava Point
18 miles north of Shoshone at Magic Reservoir you can enjoy a day on the boat. It is a beautiful place with a dock and boat ramp.
Little Camas Reservoir
25 miles north of Mountain Home off US 20 you can put the boat in with a boat ramp but there is no docks to go fishing or swimming.
Moonstone
West of Timmerman Junction at Magic Reservoir just another fun place to be able to put the boat in.
Mormon Reservoir
4 miles south of Fairfield off US 20 this is another great place to camp, fish, boat and hang out with the family. There are restrooms available as well.
Bell Rapids
Right off the Snake River 4 miles south of Hagerman. I have never heard of this place but definitely want to check it out
Billingsley Creek (North and South)
Both of these are located near Hagerman and both have access to boat ramps.
Cedar Draw
Located 10 miles north of Buhl on US 30, this is another boat ramp to get directly on to the Snake River
Gifford Springs
Actually this is located 20 miles west of American Falls on Lake Channel Road. Seems like it could be another hidden treasure.
Murtaugh Lake
2 miles south of Murtaugh on US 30 this place is always a lot of fun. Larger than you would probably think as well.
Lake Walcott
At the Minidoka Dam in Rupert Lake Walcott is a fun place to go boating and camping. It is easy access to all things outdoors.