This is a sign of the times. Drought conditions are going to be a headache for all demographics in southern Idaho. While the biggest concern is the impact on our food supply, for people who like boating and fishing, things are going to get complicated. Sergeant Ken Mencl with the Twin Falls County Sheriff’s Office paid a visit to Salmon Falls Reservoir.



His pictures are a warning for people who plan to try to launch. The water level is dangerously low.

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Compare his pictures with one I took a few years ago on a day in mid-May. That was after the fierce and snowy winter of 2016-17. As it turns out, April has been above average when it comes to rainfall in some parts of Idaho, but it’s nowhere near enough to slake the thirst. The Sheriff’s Office (which has a marine patrol) and Idaho Fish and Game both believe summer fishing will also be impacted in many areas.

Because of the geology south of the Snake River, excess rain from showers simply drains away. Irrigation comes from the gradual melting of snow in the mountains. State Representative Steve Miller told Magic Valley This Morning that Camas County saw only a few inches of snow during the winter. Compare that to a picture I snapped last year in June.

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It wasn’t exactly a stellar winter last year, but a darn sight better than what we’re now seeing. Grit your teeth. This is one we’ll need to ride out, and pray next winter brings relief.