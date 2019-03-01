Twin Falls has a decent number of gyms in the area and we are about to welcome one more! Planet Fitness is coming to Twin Falls in late 2019!

According to Planet Fitness, they plan on opening their state of the art facility in late 2019. They target those that don't like the "stereotypical" gym surrounding. They really try to focus on people who are first-time or casual gym goers.

They will have cardio and strength equipment, free fitness training and a spa with HydroMassage beds (I have no idea what that is but I need to try it), massage chairs and tanning beds.

Memberships always start at $10 per month and if you prefer the PF Black Card, which gets you access to all amenities, it is $21.99 per month. They don't do contracts either.

If you have seen any of the commercials they really try to keep it a judgment-free zone and have it be a gym for the regular person trying to get in a little bit better shape rather than those who lift for competition or serious.

Definitely might have to try the HydroMassage bed though. Rumor has it is will be going in Downtown, but a location has not been confirmed by Planet Fitness yet.