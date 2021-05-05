POLL: Best Place For Tacos And Margs In Twin Falls, ID

Happy Cinco de Mayo, if you are going out to celebrate with tacos and margaritas I want to know where you are going to enjoy them. Tacos and margaritas are life and I want to try them all in Twin Falls.

I have had the tacos and margaritas at La Fiesta, Janitzio's and places like the Anchor and Chili's. Personally, my favorite has to be La Fiesta. They have some amazing food and giant delicious margaritas. But I haven't tried everything on the list. If there are any places that we have missed please let us know so we can add them and also try them ourselves.

Of course you can enjoy tacos and margaritas every day of the week, Cinco de Mayo is just a great excuse to eat tacos and drink margaritas in the middle of the work week. We have also been looking around for some specials but there hasn't been much advertising that we have seen.

I love that Twin Falls has so many Mexican restaurant options. I don't know that all the Mexican restaurants that serve margaritas though. There are plenty of fantastic options for tacos that don't serve margaritas, but we are trying for the combo here.

Again, anything that was left off the list was not intentional. We would be happy to add any extra stops to the list. Yes, I am going to try to hit every single place today, well, maybe not all the margaritas, but definitely all the tacos.

