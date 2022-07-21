Another week is almost over and it is time to start thinking of plans for this weekend. Summer is beginning to wind down and there are now fewer weekends in summer than more, so time is running out to enjoy getting out in the heat and taking advantage of it. Finding a place to cool off in the water, staying inside with the ac on, or driving to a place with cooler weather are all fun options, but for those that want to stay in the area and enjoy the many events you can only go to this time of year, here are some of the event taking place in Twin Falls and around the state this weekend, and there are many of them.

Friday, July 22 - Food Truck Fest

Credit: Kritchanut Credit: Kritchanut loading...

What better way to start a weekend than to stuff your face with delicious food and to have a variety of options all in one location? The Food Truck Fest will be taking place at Twin Falls City Park this Friday from 11 AM until 7 PM and will have a wide variety of food trucks available to you, all in one location. The event will be a part of Art in the Park taking place this weekend, and you will be encouraged to vote for your favorite truck. It won't be easy to choose one winner, so make sure to bring your appetite and try as many as you can before your belly explodes. The pressure is off on where to eat on Friday, you can eat multiple meals without having to go anywhere else.

Friday, July 22 Through Saturday, July 23 - Art in the Park

Credit N8/Twin Falls Art Alley Credit N8/Twin Falls Art Alley loading...

Art in the Park is back this year and is a part of putting on multiple events this weekend. Food Truck Fest and Ice Cream Funday are all a part of it and are one of the reasons the multiday event is a must for all Twin Falls residents. The showing of the art will be from 11 AM until 7 PM on Friday, with the awards ceremony beginning at 7 PM. Showing times will be from 9 AM until 4 PM on Saturday, with Kids Art in the Park taking place on Saturday from 9 AM until 12 PM. Head on out for Art in the Park this weekend and you can take in all the art while also enjoying a few of the other events included with it as well.

Saturday, July 23 - RC Plane Swap Meet

Photo by Stephen Edward on Unsplash Photo by Stephen Edward on Unsplash loading...

If you like remote control planes, there is an event that is tailor-made for you this weekend. The R.C. Swap Meet will be taking place at 2800 E 3100 N Twin Falls this Saturday from 10 AM until 2 PM. The event is like a flea market but is heavily focused on remote control planes. Admission is free and there will be more planes than you have ever seen. El Matador will be set up for food and drinks. Make sure to head out to the event and check out all they have to offer and you may come home with a new plane or two.

Saturday, July 23 - Ice Cream Funday

Credit: Purestock Credit: Purestock loading...

Twin Falls City Park seems to be the place to be this weekend. Art in the Park, Food Truck Fest, and on Saturday there will be Ice Cream Funday. The event will cost $10 for adults and $5 for children five and under. There will be nineteen different flavors of ice cream and as long as you have room in your stomach you can eat as much as you want. The ice cream will be available from 11:30 AM until 3 PM, and for fun make it a personal goal to try and get to every flavor so you can vote for your favorite. Show up hungry, and leave happy and full of multiple flavors of ice cream in your tummy.

Saturday, July 23 - Taco and Margarita Festival in Boise

Credit: Fudio Credit: Fudio loading...

This is the weekend of eating, but what goes well with food on a summer weekend? A nice cold alcoholic drink. Everyone loves a good cold margarita on a hot summer day, and there is an event where you can enjoy margaritas with tacos. This Saturday in Boise from 12 PM until 5 PM will be the Taco and Margarita Festival. There will be fourteen different vendors available, live music, pro wrestling, and of course cold margaritas. Tickets are $15. Make sure to have a ride set up so you can enjoy the event properly, while also being safe.

Saturday, July 23 - Monster Truck Insanity

Magic Valley Speedway via facebook Magic Valley Speedway via facebook loading...

Enjoy a fun family night out with loud noises, big trucks, and entertainment at its finest. Monster Truck Insanity takes place this Saturday at the Twin Falls County Fairgrounds in Filer. Gates open at 5 PM with the pit party beginning at 5:30 PM. The main show begins at 7 PM. Tickets are $12 for ages 3 to 12 and $18 for ages 13 and above. It is more than just monster trucks, as the event will also have tough truck championships, UTV racing, mini monster mafia, and extreme mowers. Make sure to head out this weekend and enjoy a night of monster trucks with the whole family.

Saturday, July 23 - Redzone Comedy Night

Credit: kzenon Credit: kzenon loading...

To beat the heat, sometimes it is best to stay inside where the air conditioner is blasting. I don't know if there will be cold air, but there will be lots of laughs and a good time at Redzone Sports Bar and Taproom this weekend for Redzone Comedy Night. Doors open at 7:30 PM with the show starting at 8 PM. Tickets are $15 in advance or $20 at the door and you must be 21 and older to enter. The show will feature multiple comedians such as Tilly the Comic, Austin Von Johnson, and be headlined by Magic Valley's own Bree Jones. Get your tickets today and enjoy a fun night of laughs.

With the temperatures being so hot lately, odds are you have sweated off a few extra pounds this summer. This weekend is a great chance to put a few back on with all the available eating. Tacos, food trucks, ice cream, and margaritas all sound like a great way to spend a weekend. Get on out and enjoy the many events taking place. Summer doesn't have much longer left, and soon you will regret not getting out more. Get out of the house, and enjoy some food, drinks, laughs, planes, and monster trucks this weekend in Twin Falls.

