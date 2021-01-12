POLL: The Best Place In Twin Falls To Get Valentine’s Day Goodies

Valentine's Day is right around the corner, I know, it is hard to believe. But if you are looking for some place to get sweets and treats for your honey on Valentine's Day, we want to know the best place to go.

We aren't talking the generic box of candy or cookies, we want something from a bakery that is freshly made with love and thought. Also, is really really delicious. I have been to the Cookie Basket in Downtown Twin Falls and they had a lot of Valentine's Day inspired treats. Let's be honest, the cookies and candy are the best part of Valentine's Day.

If we missed any bakery or specialty shop, we promise it was not intentional. If there is a hidden gem out there that we missed, let us know so we can add it to the list and also give it a try.

I have to be honest, I am not a big fan of Valentine's Day. I think it is overrated and people should show their love every day. But, the candy and the cookies are usually just as good as during the Christmas season and you have an excuse to eat your weight in junk food. We aren't going to judge you, we will be right there with you. I just want to know where to stop first.