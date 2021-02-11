Do Valentine’s Day In Twin Falls On A Budget

Valentine's Day is this weekend and if you are looking for a way to celebrate on a tight budget we do have a few ideas for you. There are some really interesting options that are fun and budget friendly.

A classic option is always the heart shaped pizza. Pizza itself is pretty affordable and when it comes in a heart shape it just makes things even better. You can get heart shaped pizza at Pizza Hut, Papa Murphy's and Dominoes so you even have options if you prefer one place to another.

The Depot Grill is offering dinner for dine in or take out from $7 to $17 per plate. And if you feel like staying home for the night they have take out options for you as well which is pretty nice.

If you would like to go out to eat you can go to T and T Cafe where you and your sweetheart can have a full dinner starting at $45 per couple. That is pretty great. And if you have a little more money you can get Prime Rib for $65 per couple. That is a great deal if you ask me.

You could have a full night of fun at Holesinsky Winer for $50 a couple you can listen to some live music, drink some wine, get a charcuterie board and chocolate covered strawberries.

If there are some other Valentine's Day budget friendly ideas let us know what we missed.