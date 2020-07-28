Pool, Tables And Food Open At Cactus Petes, Bars Not

For those who want to head down to Jackpot and go to Cactus Pete's, you may not know what is open and what isn't, so here is the updated information right now.

As of right now, July 28th at Cactus Pete's, the casino is open for gambling. You can also go to the tables and play Black Jack, Craps etc, but there is spacing between the chairs and all the cards are deeply sanitized after each use. The Poker room is not open right now.

The Buffet and steakhouse are not open. However, the Desert Room and Nosh are open. The seating has been distanced and even if you can't get in to those places to sit down and eat, the seating in the buffet is available even though food is not being served there. You can also take meals to go and eat at the pool, your room or outside.

The pool is open but the Jacuzzi is not. The pool side bar is not open but you can still take your drinks from inside the area out. The bars are not open but you can still get drinks ordered and handed to you and you can still get free drinks while you gamble.

Masks are required on the gambling floor and outside. You can still get a hotel room and hang out as well.

The Horseshu is closed. Live entertainment and shows have been canceled.

You can find updated information through their Facebook page or on their website.