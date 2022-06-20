Country Legend Crystal Gayle Coming To Cactus Petes For 2 Shows

Cactus Petes Resort Casino is welcoming one of the most iconic names in country music for two shows this summer. Grammy Award winner Crystal Gayle will grace the Gala Showroom for back-to-back nights in August.

For Magic Valley fans of classic country music, Crystal Gayle is coming to Jackpot, Nevada, for two nights in August. She is scheduled to perform on August 5 at 9:00 P.M. and August 6 at 8:00 P.M. Gayle has won numerous awards for her big voice, including Best Country Vocal Performance for a female in 1978.

With hits to her credit like "Don't It Make My Brown Eyes Blue," "Talking In Your Sleep," and "I'll Get Over You," Gayle's music has withstood the test of time for more than four decades and she has remained very active in the music business. She has already made several live appearances in 2022, including a show at the Grand Ole Opry in Nashville, Tennessee.

Cactus Petes Resort Casino is 46 miles south of Twin Falls, and plenty of lodging is available for those that wish to make a night of it. You can purchase tickets for the shows through Ticketmaster right now.

Country artist Mark Willis is also scheduled to perform at the venue on July 15 and 16. Cactus Petes Resort Casino has hosted numerous country legends including The Oak Ridge Boys, Reba McEntire, and Willie Nelson.

For additional details about the venue or to make reservations. call 775-755-2321. Cactus Petes Resort Casino is located at 1385 Highway 93 in Jackpot.

