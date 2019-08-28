Popeyes Chicken Sandwiches Are For Sale On eBay For Hundreds Of Dollars

Popeyes recently announced that due to the insane demand, they have sold-out of their chicken sandwiches across the Country. Well, some people are seizing the opportunity to make some money by selling Popeyes chicken sandwiches on eBay for hundreds of dollars.

As you'll see in the listings below, folks are selling Popeyes chicken sandwiches for anywhere between $99 and $200. One has just been listed for over $3,000.

In fact, if it is to be believed, it looks as if one Popeyes chicken sandwich possibly sold for $5,000!

Here are a few of the active eBay auctions happening if you decided you just absolutely have to have one.