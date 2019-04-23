Twin Falls Popeyes Restaurant Closes Its Doors

A New Orleans-themed fast food restaurant that has operated since 2016 on Pole Line Road in Twin Falls has permanently closed its doors.

Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen at 251 Pole Line Road is no longer open for business, according to Google's search information . Restaurant signage has been removed from the building, and a large moving truck was being loaded with property when I passed by Tuesday morning.

I waited for several minutes outside the building, but was unable to speak to anyone directly. A message communicating that "all circuits were busy" greeted me on the telephone when I attempted to reach someone directly.

Several notices were stuck to the building's main entrance, but none offered any explanation as to the abrupt closure. "Sorry, we're closed," was as close as it got.

Popeyes was founded in 1972, with more than 2,600 restaurants still operating in the U.S., according to the business' website .