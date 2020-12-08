Porked Out Food Truck To Temporarily Close Mid December

The food truck Porked Out that can usually be found behind Albertsons on Blue Lakes announced that they will temporarily close beginning December 13th. That means their last day of service for a little bit will be December 12th.

The good news is that this is only temporary! They plan on opening back up in February with what they say will be a brand new menu. That is pretty exciting. Also the good news is they will have specials and deals to celebrate their last day of the year.

I absolutely love their food so I am very excited that they will be reopening. I am excited to see what the new menu is going to be and what it entails. I really hope they don't take the truffle mac and cheese off the menu because it is my favorite. If you want to check them out before they close for a little bit you can got to Albertsons on Wednesday December 9th from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., The Twin Falls Parks and Rec office Thursday December 10th from noon to 3 p.m. and Saturday December 12th behind Albertsons from 10 a.m. until 7 p.m. where they will also be helping with a Toys for Tots toy drive!

Lots of reasons to go check them out before they close and revamp the menu. I am sure December through February is they slow months so it will be great to see what they come up with on their much needed time off.