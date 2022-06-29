One of the best parts of summer is cooking out and having community events. Everyone enjoys a nice picnic, cooking outside, and having time to talk with their neighbors. One of the things that can make all of these better is to watch a baseball or softball game while doing so. The Magic Valley is the best at putting together community events that get the residents together, and they do so with giving back often in mind. An event taking place this weekend is a great way to start the holiday weekend, but you better bring your appetite and be ready to have fun.

2nd Annual Guns vs Hoses in Buhl

The 2nd Annual Guns vs Hoses event will be taking place in Buhl this Friday, July 1 beginning at 5 PM. The softball game will start at 6 PM. The event will be held at the Buhl North Park located on Sawtooth Ave. Make sure to come hungry as there will be Kona Ice, Porked Out, El Potosino, and also Dandy Candy. If you have kids make sure to bring them as the event is family-friendly. All proceeds from the event will go towards the Guns vs Hoses Scholarship Fund for high school students looking to attend college, particularly those looking to become heroes of the future.

What is Guns vs Hoses?

Guns vs Hoses is a community event that is focused on charity while also bringing the residents in the area together. The main attraction of the event is the softball game played between the Buhl Fire Department and Buhl Police Department. For kids, there will be bounce houses, a K-9 demonstration, and emergency vehicles on display. Something to look forward to will be the fly-over before the game this year.

Start your Fourth of July weekend off right by heading out to Buhl this Friday. Enjoy some delicious food, spend time with those in the community, help someone go to college, and enjoy a softball game between firefighters and police. It should be a fun event and a great way to spend a Friday evening. Cops or firefighters, who will have bragging rights for the next year? Find out at Guns vs Hoses.

