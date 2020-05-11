Power Outage In Twin Falls Affects More Than 1,000 Customers
Idaho Power is reporting a power outage in Twin Falls affecting 1,032 customers. The outage is affecting houses and businesses around 5 Points and up Blue Lakes. Crews are on the scene and working to fix the issue. Outage is expected to be restored by 6pm.
The outage could have been caused by a vehicle that ran into a power line at Blue Lakes and 8th Ave East in Twin Falls according to Twin Falls Police.
