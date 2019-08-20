Power Out for 4,000 in Magic Valley

UPDATE: As of about 7 a.m. it appears power was restored to most impacted by the outage. Idaho Power Company is only showing about 100 people without power in the Murtaugh area.

EDEN, Idaho (KLIX)-More than 4,000 people in the Magic Valley are without power this morning.

Idaho Power Company Company is reporting a outage in the Eden area is impacting about 3,923 customers, another outage centered at the Milner Dam is impacting about 156 customers, and an outage reported near Murtaugh is reportedly impacting 108 people.

The outages were first reported at around 4:30 a.m. and restoration is estimated between 7:30 a.m. to 8 a.m. Idaho Power has not indicated what may have caused the outages.