Radio Controlled Airplane Show Coming To Twin Falls

We have had some awesome air shows come to the Magic Valley over the last few years. The Blue Angels were an amazing the two times they came to the Magic Valley. In 2008 they flew into town and I was able to fly with one of the pilots as he did spinning and dropping tricks, trying to get me to throw up. It worked. Those jets are no joke and the pilots are a special breed of human. They came back to the Magic Valley in 2012 and again to Idaho in 2017 when they went to Idaho Falls. Every once in a while you can catch a glimpse of the jets from Mountain Home as they fly over the Magic Valley too. But, the air show this weekend in Twin Falls will be on a whole different level than any of the previous air shows. That level will be about one eighth the normal size.

The Magic Valley Aeromodelers will be flying and stunting south of Twin Falls on Saturday the 7th. The show will start at 10 AM and admission and parking are free. Events will include the airplane egg drop, candy drop for the kids, air combat with streamers. Visitors will also be able to take a shot a the planes with paint balls for a chance to win prizes and there will be multiple raffles with the chance to win a ready to fly RC plane. Food will also be available for purchase including hot dogs, hamburgers, and drinks.

The RC Airshow will happen south of the Twin Falls Airport at 3100N 2800E.