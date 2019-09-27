Rape Charge Dropped Against Former Rodeo Athlete

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-Charges of rape against a former college rodeo athlete were dismissed this week in Twin Falls court.

According to court documents, Twin Falls County Prosecutor Grant Loebs files a motion to dismiss one count of rape against Pete Bradshaw on Monday, weeks before an October trial was scheduled.

Bradshaw had been charged earlier this year in April and reportedly quit the College of Southern Idaho rodeo team in December after competing during the fall semester. The order to drop the charges were signed by the judge on Tuesday.