MOUNTAIN HOME, Idaho (KLIX)-The Elmore County Sheriff's Office is investigating a rape that happened last weekend in the Pine and Featherville area and have asked for the public's help.

According to the Elmore County Sheriff Mike Hollinshead, the rape was reported on May 3, near the Johnsons Bridge hot ponds and Bronco Gulch Campsite. The victim had been with a group of friends at around 12 a.m. and had left the campfire for a short period and was attacked from behind, according to the sheriff. The victim was taken to a Boise hospital for treatment.

Sheriff Hollinshead is asking anyone that may have been in the area between May 1, and May 4, and had seen anything or anyone suspicious or out of character. You can call the sheriff's office at 208-587-2100 to leave a tip for detectives.