Cassia County Man Accused of Felony Sex Crimes

BURLEY, Idaho (KLIX)-A Cassia County man is accused of several sex crimes against a minor that span back to 2017.

Javier Ramon-Abad, 39, was arrested in late August and booked on five felony counts that include rape of a child under 16, attempted rape, two counts of sexual abuse of a minor under 16 and battery with the intent to commit a serious felony.

Cassia County investigators charged Ramon-Abad after an interview with the teenage female victim who accused him of several attempts to sleep with her and rape. In charging documents Ramon-Abad allegedly had been sniffing glue and claimed he couldn't remember all that had happened. A trial date has yet to be scheduled, a preliminary hearing is set for next week. Ramon-Abad has been appointed a public defender.