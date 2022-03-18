Moving to a new town is tough, and deciding where to live is even tougher. It is stressful when trying to find which part of town to live in, which school district to be in, and where you can afford it. Many people decide to live in the surrounding towns near Twin Falls for different reasons, but there are benefits to living in the bigger town, that those people are missing out on. Here are some of the reasons it is better to live in the Twin Falls city limits, instead of in one of the surrounding towns.

Everything is Within 10 to 15 Minutes Away

One of the best parts of living in a town the size of Twin is that every place you need to go is within a 10 to 15-minute drive. If you live in a surrounding town, that drive can take potentially over an hour for a round trip. It saves gas, money, and sanity.

There is a lot to do in Twin Falls

While living outside of town can be nice, on a Friday or Saturday night, it can be a little boring. If you are someone that likes to be active and go do things, then being inside of Twin is nice, as there are more options in town to do. Your children will be much more entertained.

More Job Options, and Closer to Work

While most will drive into Twin for their jobs, it is always nice to be close. If you forget something at work or have to run in for something it is nice to not be far. For high school kids or people that can't drive, living in Twin gives them more opportunity, as they are within walking distance of plenty of places.

More People, More Friends, More Neighbors

Living in a bigger town means more people. If you live in the town, compared to only working in it, you are more likely to meet and get to know the people in the area. It raises your chances to make friends or meet your neighbors and will open your social circle. Your kids have a better chance of having sleepovers and as adults, we can have game nights.

Tons of Food Options in Twin

Similar to being close to everything, when you are hungry in Kimberly, Filer, or Buhl, there are limited options that are right down the street. The choice comes up of driving into town, having the same as always, or just eating at home. When you are in Twin city limits, it opens up a variety of options.

School Districts Are Important

While there can be an argument to which is better between small schools or bigger schools, what district you live in plays a factor for many parents. While you can transfer your kid to a school district you don't live in, that means more driving and your child not being near their friends. Twin has some great schools, and this is why living in town can be better than one of the smaller towns nearby.

Hospital is in Town If There is an Emergency

You hope that this one never becomes an issue, but if there is an emergency, living in Twin puts you much closer to the hospital. While the surrounding towns have paramedics that can be there shortly, sometimes they can't do enough in the field. The difference in the time it takes to get to the hospital can sometimes be the difference.

The towns surrounding Twin are nice, and all have their advantages, but sometimes living in a bigger town has a few more. Many things have to be taken into consideration when deciding where to live in the area, but these are some of the reasons why it might be worth the extra money to live in Twin compared to the surrounding towns in the Magic Valley.

