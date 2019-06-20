RECALL: Avocado Sold In Idaho May Contain Dangerous Bacteria

A frozen, chopped brand of avocado sold in more than a dozen states is being recalled for possible Listeria contamination.

Nature's Touch Frozen Foods Inc. has recalled its Signature Select Avocado Chunks after samples of the product tested positive for Listeria, a potentially harmful bacteria that can lead to other health complications. The voluntary recall was announced on the U.S. Food and Drug Administration website on June 18.

Listeria can cause balance loss, convulsions and flu-like symptoms if not treated immediately. The frozen avocado bags flagged in the recall contain a best before date stamp of October 11, 2020.

The product is known to be sold in a number of different grocery stores, such as Albertsons and Safeway, in Idaho, Alaska, Arizona, California, Colorado, Hawaii, Nebraska, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, South Dakota, Washington, Wyoming, Texas and Utah.

For more details on this recall, or to report any health concerns due to consumption of this product, call 1-877-850-2664.