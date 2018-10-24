Massive Food Recall Of 2.5 Million Pounds Of Taquitos

You thought you only had to worry about roadside Taco Trucks making you sick, but even store bought Taquitos can get you sick. There is a huge recall of 2.5 million pounds of Ruiz Food Products brand Taquitos due to salmonella and listeria concerns.

Affected products:

4.5-lbs. cardboard cases containing 24-count Go-Go Taquitos “Beef Taco & Cheese Taquitos” with a case code 86183 printed on the label.

4.5-lbs. cardboard cases containing 24-count Go-Go Taquitos “Buffalo Style Cooked Glazed Chicken Taquitos” with a case code 86006 printed on the label.

4.5-lbs. cardboard cases containing 24-count Go-Go Taquitos “Chipotle Chicken Wrapped in A Battered Flour Tortilla” with a case code 86019 printed on the label.

Brands affected include Ruiz, El Monterey (these are the brand I have at home), and Tornadoes. Full details on the recall can be found at the USDA website . I know it may be weird, but I want Taquitos now. Just not the infected ones.