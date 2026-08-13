He used to commit violence in the name of his country. Tom Wangeman is a mild-mannered cabinet maker from Twin Falls, Idaho. He formerly served as Chairman of the Twin Falls County Republican Party. He’s a historian, recreating the life of founding father John Dickinson. Tom speaks fluent Mandarin. He worked at the U.S. Embassy in China, interrogated suspicious people crossing our border, and when serving in the military, helped rebuild the Iraqi police force. Tom also served in counter-intelligence. He’s an American version of George Smiley.

We're Getting Into Podcat Territory in Twin Falls

He also joins my radio program once a week. Usually in studio, and by telephone, as he recently did when visiting family in the Cascades. This is potentially a regular podcast in the making. You can hear us by clicking on this link, as we talk about everything from Taylor Swift to the dangers of AI, China, and Iran. The conversation about Swift arose because Tom has a house filled with children. He’s also a Boy Scout leader, because that’s what good Americans do in their time outside work.

The Quiet Neighbor May Be an American Hero

There are a lot of people who live in the Magic Valley with backgrounds we know little about, yet they’ve been involved in the making of history. We pass them on the streets and have no idea. I’m reminded of a friend I made many years ago. One night we were talking, and he told me he had planned the raid on Libya ordered by President Reagan. My friend was a calm, studious guy who owned a garden center! We’re among some great Americans.