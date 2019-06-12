RECALL: Ford Truck Software Issue May Cause Steering Control Loss

The Ford Motor Company is recalling over one million trucks due to a suspension software issue that could cause drivers to lose steering control.

The Ford recall involves Explorer sport utility models that were produced between 2011 and 2017, according to details by Reuters . An issue with the vehicle's suspension software has reportedly caused one minor incident involving a motorist that lost control and struck a curb. Ford hasn't received any reports of injuries.

The company is estimating the recall will cost close to $200 million. A faulty vehicle suspension system can interrupt movement between the steering wheel and tires, and can present serious problems for the driver. Damage to the affected Explorer's toe link has been reported, which appears to be the company's main concern.

For more information on Ford recalls, and how to contact the company to report problems with your vehicle, call 800-392-3673, or click here .