Idaho’s Electric Car Delusion Bubble About to Burst

The electric vehicle charging stations are lonely sentinels. I understand they’re in place to attract tourists, and that many BASE jumpers are the same personalities that drive EVs. But I rarely see anyone charging a car. I don’t believe I’ve ever seen two vehicles charging at the same time. Rarely do I ever see one, and I’m sure it’s not a quick process. I guess people waiting for the process to end wander into the gift shop and spend money. Or grab a bite at a nearby restaurant. But overall, I haven’t seen an increase in use for the past decade.

That despite all the promises that EVs would be the dominant vehicles in only a few short years. This is what happens when the law of supply and demand is ignored. Liberals believe they can simply coerce people into following their utopian dreams.

Meanwhile, the news for EV aficionados keeps getting worse. The resale value is abysmal. Repairs are astronomical. Tire prices are obscene. You can check out resale values by clicking here.

Manufacturers who got on board to gain favor with green buyers are now faced with hard questions from shareholders. Businesses exist to please investors, not the hemp clothing crowd. Details at this link.

If you believe your actions are going to save a dying planet, if it’s dying, then you’re going to have to stop driving altogether. The EV craze is a fad, and we can’t keep up with mineral extraction demands for a fleet conversion.

Which brings me to a conclusion. The global elite doesn’t want us driving at all. If you’re confined to a life 15 minutes walking distance from home, then you’re more easily managed. The dull-witted have been building their cage.

Get our free mobile app