RECALL: Lotion Pulled From Idaho Stores Over Bacteria Concerns

The U.S. Food & Drug Administration has announced the voluntary recall of a popular, widely-distributed skin lotion after tests revealed a bacteria could be present in select bottles.

Koa USA Inc., a distributor of Jergens Ultra Healing Moisturizer has set in action a voluntary recall of its product after it's been determined that the presence of the bacteria Pluralibacter gergoviae could be possible in select shipments, according to information shared by the FDA on March 18, 2022. The brand is available across the United States and has been flagged as a precaution. No illnesses have been reported to date.

Greg FDA loading...

The product, which was initially manufactured and distributed between October 1 and October 18, 2021, poses no real threat to those in overall good health, but can be problematic for individuals with compromised immune systems. Lots of 3 oz and 10 oz bottles are being removed from stores across the U.S., with the codes ZU712851, ZU712911, ZU712861, ZU722851, ZU712871, ZU722881, and ZU712881 identifying the potentially problematic bottles.

Koa USA Inc. has a customer care hotline in place for people to call with questions or concerns. They've asked consumers to phone 800-742-8798 to speak to a representative regarding this nationwide recall. The company has contacted consumers who are known to have purchased potentially tainted bottles of the popular skin moisturizer.

Stores that sold this flagged product should offer a full refund, and the FDA is cautioning consumers to cease further usage of bottles that contain the recalled universal product codes (UPC). If you have this product in your possession, return it to the store in which you purchased it, or immediately discard it.

KEEP READING: See 25 natural ways to boost your immune system

15 Ways You Can Help People in Ukraine Right Now As Americans watch events unfold in Ukraine, many wonder how they can help. Below is a list of organizations responding to the crisis in Ukraine along with information on how you can support their various missions.

Here are some tips for self-care during the pandemic: