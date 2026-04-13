One is on schedule, the other may be lagging. Twin Falls City Councilman Nathan Murray shared that the new hotel going up near the canyon rim looks to be on schedule. It’s located between Petco and the Visitor’s Center. Meanwhile, the water slide hotel a few blocks to the east isn’t stalled, but construction is a little slower, due to the need for available labor. One will offer a spectacular view looking north. The other will be a lot of fun on a hot day.

Tourism Could Give a Boost to the Economy

Speaking of the hotel along the rim, let me address the bellyaching, again. When it was first proposed, there were people on social media who claimed it would harm their view of the canyon. But nobody lives in the Petco parking lot. Well, I suppose there are some temporary stays among the homeless, and by some travelers looking for a couple of hours of sleep. As for the view being blocked, there’s still the canyon trail, which won’t be impacted. The hotel will keep tourists in town for an extra day, or longer, and they’ll spend money in the neighborhood and around town. I suspect a lot of other people will welcome the additional dollars. Does it bother you that someone else is making a few bucks?

This Could Create a Ripple Effect with Jobs

Tourism isn’t our number one industry, but it’s a growing one, and the jobs it provides help families meet expenses, and young people often find their first work experience in hospitality and hotels. I worked for two hotels when I was young, and I had all the overtime I could handle. If you could turn back time to the sleepy town of your youth, a lot of our current crop of young people would need to move away. That means you would rarely see the kids or the grandchildren. You’re growing, or you’re dying.