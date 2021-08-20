U.S. RECALL: Possible Bacteria Exposure In Burger & Hot Dog Buns

For those that have any family gatherings or camping trips planned in the final weeks of summer, there's a recent hamburger and hot dog bun recall you should be aware of. The nationwide recall of these buns has resulted in stores across the United States pulling product due to a possible link to bacteria.

Hostess Brands, LLC., has issued a voluntary recall of its soft white hamburger and hot dog buns for fear of a possible link to Listeria and Salmonella. The products are sold in markets across the country. The recall announcement was shared to the U.S. Food & Drug Administration website on Monday (August 16).

FDA

FDA

No reports of any product related illness in the U.S. have been announced to date. The FDA has shared all the information relating to the flagged products on its website as well, including best buy dates, batch numbers, item UPC cods and packaging information.

The FDA warns that those who may have purchased these potentially tainted products should immediately dispose of them, or take the product back to the store in which they were purchased for a refund. These bacteria could be potentially fatal in young children.

Listeria and Salmonella both are bacteria that can result in food poisoning. Common side effects include intestinal discomfort, nausea, fever, chills and diarrhea, according to the FDA. If you believe you have become ill from consuming these products, or have any questions concerning the recall, you can call the Hostess consumer hotline, at 800-483-7253.

