TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-Shoshone Street South is expected to be open by next week as repairs to a broken water line have been complete. According to the city, crews fixed the water break and disinfected the pipe.

Paving of the street has begun, and if the weather doesn't delay the work, Shoshone Street is expected to be open for traffic sometime before Wednesday, February 24. In the meantime, drivers will need to continue to use detours set in place to get across Rock Creek Canyon.

The Rock Creek Trail under the Shoshone Street Bridge had to be shut down after water from the break eroded the canyon wall making it unsafe for pedestrians and cyclists.

