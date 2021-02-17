Section of Rock Creek Trail Closed Due to Water Damage

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-Part of the Rock Creek Trail is closed off due to a broken water line on Shoshone Street in Twin Falls. According to the city, the trail is closed below the bridge at Maxwell Avenue, next to the Twin Falls Parks and Recreation building, because water from the broken line has eroded parts of the canyon wall creating a danger.

Pedestrians and cyclists have been warned to avoid the area because of the risk of falling rock. The city said the area could be closed off for up to a month until repairs can be made to the canyon wall. The rest of the Rock Creek Trail system is open.

On Sunday, February 14, a water line broke sending water down into the canyon and around the Shoshone Street bridge. Initial inspection of the bridge does not show any structural damage. The break forced the city to close off Shoshone Street while repairs are being made. Motorists have been diverted around the area to get across Rock Creek Canyon.