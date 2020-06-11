Restoration Underway on Vandalized City of Rocks Site

ALMO, Idaho (KLIX)-Restoration work has begun on historic rock markings at the City of Rocks National Reserve. In a social media post caretakers showed before and after pictures of and area tagged with graffiti in April at the reserve near the small community of Almo. The images show the first round of treatment to the historic site damaged by spray paint.

According to the National Park Service (NPS) Camp Rock was vandalized sometime around April 21, and an investigation was launched. Meanwhile a group called Friends of Idaho State Parks created a fund intended to help remove paint that defaced the rocks, which quickly met its goal.

According to the NPS, it is often difficult, costly and time consuming to repair this type of vandalism. The damage sometimes can never be fully undone. The area is known for markings by early American peoples who lived in the area and emigrants who stopped and camped while trekking west in the 1800s.

Before photo below:

National Park Service