Rock Creek Restaurant Reopening Wednesday

I heard a few people talking about Rock Creek restaurant being closed down. After looking into it a little bit, the restaurant will be back up and running on Wednesday August 5th.

We reached out to the owners to figure out if some rumors circulating were true that Rock Creek was "closed until further notice". That technically was true but they weren't closed long.

According to the owner, they had an employees relative test positive for COVID 19. Though no one showed signs or symptoms they decided to close down until they could get all their employees tested and make sure it was a safe work environment for their staff and a safe place for patrons to come and eat.

Because it was an employees relative, they figured it was a stretch but better safe than sorry. And the best news out of all of this is that the restaurant will be open again! You can go in there and get some delicious food and drinks in a safe place.

I seriously love Rock Creek. It was one of the first restaurants I went to the first time I visited Twin Falls. It also happened to be the first time I tried oysters and actually liked them. But I digress.

Fear not, Rock Creek is going to be up and running and open for business in a few short days.