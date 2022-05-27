In my family, we camp a lot. Where we go camping differs depending on the season, how long we have, and who we are going with. But there’s one thing that is always the same: my wife will only go if we take the camper.

What My Wife Thinks Camping Should Look Like. Photo by Brian McGowan on Unsplash What My Wife Thinks Camping Should Look Like.

Photo by Brian McGowan on Unsplash loading...

We call our camp trailer the ‘Princess Palace’ because it lets you camp like royalty and no boys are allowed inside. My wife and daughters love being in the great outdoors going on hikes and kayaking, but when it comes time to sleep they require the luxuries that a tent can’t offer. That includes soft beds, space, a bathroom, and no smelly boys.

I’m OK with this arrangement too because I love tent camping and seeing the stars through the mesh on the top of the tent. It’s also nice because my wife and youngest daughter talk (really it’s yelling) in their sleep. I don’t have to hear that when they are in the Princess Palace and I’m in a tent.

Not everyone has a camper or a vehicle that can tow a trailer, but that doesn’t mean you can’t camp in comfort anymore. There are options online where people will rent their camp trailer to you and some of them will even deliver it to the location of your choice. You can find camper rentals on Facebook and on camper-rental-specific websites like RVEasy, RVRentals, and RVShare.

Photo by Togo RV on Unsplash Photo by Togo RV on Unsplash loading...

Camper rental prices are comparable to Airbnb prices, except with a camper you get the bonus of going wherever you want.

