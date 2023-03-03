Magic Valley School Closures for Friday (3/3/23)
At this time the Filer School District has cancelled school for today because of road conditions. No other schools this morning are reporting closures, if that changes we will update the information. Drive safe and for current road condition information go to 511.idaho.gov.
