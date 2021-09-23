The Filer School District made the announcement that they will be closing all schools from September 24th through October 3rd. During the temporary closure there will be no academic requirements either so it will essentially be an additional school break.

According to the Filer School District, students will go back to school on Monday, October 4th. For those students who have athletic activities, practices will go on as normal but any games that are scheduled during that time will be attempted to be rescheduled. The school district did say that if it could not be rescheduled, they would play the game as normal during the scheduled time but all spectators will be required to wear a mask or social distance in the stand.

Again this goes for all Filer schools. According to the Filer School District, this closure is due to excessive staff absences and a shortage of substitute teachers. If you or someone you know is actually interested in becoming a substitute they are in pretty desperate need.

You can get all the updates for the Filer School District by going to their website. It makes me wonder if this is something that is going to happen to other districts around the area. Teachers have been in short supply for a long time and it is getting pretty bad out there now.

Filer students, enjoy your extra break from school. You don't even have to do classes online. Stay safe and healthy out there.

