See’s Candy Opens This Week At Magic Valley Mall For Holidays

The holidays just wouldn't be the same without confections. The Magic Valley Mall has seen several seasonal stores open recently, and one of the most popular candy and treat shops will welcome visitors on Thursday, November 12.

See's Candy will officially open at the Magic Valley Mall on Thursday, November 12. I received confirmation from a mall operator Wednesday morning. The See's Candy shop is located next to JC Penny, and directly across from Hickory Farms. Online ordering is already available.

See's Candy was founded in Los Angeles, and next year the company will celebrate its 100th anniversary. See's products have been an American staple during the Thanksgiving and Christmas holiday.

The store sells custom candy and chocolate gift boxes, and ships in the United States. See's Candy makes specially designed gift boxes not just for the Thanksgiving and Christmas holidays, but also for baby showers, business gifts, Hanukkah, fall and birthdays.

Other products sold at the store include peanut brittle, truffles, lollypops, cream-filled chocolates and toffee. Holiday gift boxes range in price from $8.00 to $230.00. Dairy-free, sugar-free, soy-free, egg-free and nut-free products can also be found.

To view the mall's locator map, click here. The mall, which includes the cinema 13, is open Monday through Saturday, 10 AM to 8 PM, and Sundays from 10 AM to 6 PM. Due to the Coronavirus pandemic, some stores have modified hours, so it's a good idea to call ahead of time.

We can also expect See's holiday candy sales to start up soon for Magic Valley schools.