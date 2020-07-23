Shark Week Coming: Twin Falls Fans Enter Now To Win $500 In Merch

Shark Week is rapidly approaching. The network that airs the week-long program is hosting a contest that gives fans an opportunity to win $500 in Shark Week-themed merchandise.

Those who know me know I am a fanatic of Shark Week. I don't recall a time since it first aired more than 30 years ago that I missed it. It's the one week of the year that I know getting up for work is going to be struggle from late night binging to get caught up on what I missed.

In past years, Shark Week contests put on by The Discovery Channel have included vacations where people get the chance to spend time in actual shark cages in the ocean. I'm guessing the COVID-19 pandemic has resulted in this opportunity being eliminated. The 2020 Shark Week contest is still pretty badass.

My wife and I have entered the giveaway for the past four or five years, and so far are winless. The show premiered in 1988, and is why mid-August is highlighted on my calendar every year. Last year's season was spectacular, and featured a great episode on Grander Mako Sharks.

This year's giveaway includes a Shark Week cooler, hat, sunglasses, outdoor wagon and beverage sleeve. The Discovery Channel will give eight of these prize packs away, Fans of Shark Week have until August 16 to enter; this year's week-long, underwater adventure, starts August 9.

The contest is open to residents of the United States who are 18 or older. Winners will be announced August 26. Mike Tyson is just one of several celebrities that will be making an appearance this season.