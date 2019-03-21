Shopko is Dead, Company to be Liquidated

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-This week Shopko announced it would close all existing stores after the company was unable to find a buyer to continue the business. Earlier this year the retail store filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy announcing plans to restructure and downsize its footprint by closing hundreds of stores, including several in Idaho and the Twin Falls location.

Originally the company intended to move the optical business to separate locations, now the company said in an announcement Monday it was "evaluating strategic options" for the eye glass operations.

All retail operations have begun wind-down operations and the company will be liquidated. "This is not the outcome that we had hoped for when we started our restructuring efforts," said Russ Steinhorst, Chief Executive Officer in a prepared statement. "We want to thank all of our teammates for their hard work and dedication during their time at Shopko." The liquidation is expected to take 10 to 12 weeks from now.