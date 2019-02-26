Southwest Idaho Distribution Center Closing; To Cost Many Jobs

A regional distribution hub for Shopko located near the Boise Airport is scheduled to cease operation this spring due to bankruptcy filing.

The closure is expected to cost well over 100 jobs, according to details shared at idahostatesman.com . The retail chain has been struggling in recent years, and has been forced to close several locations in the west. Most recently, the company announced the closure of its Twin Falls location , effective in May.

The center, located at 1001 W. Gowen Road, is planning to keep on a small number of employees to assist with the removal of the remaining merchandise. Shopko also closed three other locations in southwest Idaho at the start of the year, which many learned about from the company's website .

The Twin Falls Shopko first closed its pharmacy earlier in the year , on January 30. All prescriptions were transferred to the Walgreens store on Washington. Shopko's current location, at 1649 Pole Line Road East, is scheduled to close on May 12, 2019.