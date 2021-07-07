Small Idaho Town Goes Big With ‘The Most American Fourth of July’

If you didn't already know this: there are some small cities that do holiday celebrating better than most big cities. The Buhl Sagebrush Days parade and community celebration is always something to talk about. The one year I went they had planes do a flyover to kick off the parade. Who else does that? I also went to Arco one year for their Atomic Days and their parade was awesome. People in the parade would spray water on those watching and I think that should become something everywhere since parades are always on hot days.

Why Do Small Towns Party Better On Holidays Than Big Cities?

More proof that small towns know how to party better than the big boys can be seen in a new YouTube video of the latest Fourth of July celebration in Crouch, Idaho. Can these small towns get away with more due to less big city oversight or do they just not care and want to party hard? Check out this video:

The Fourth of July video from Crouch. Idaho makes me want to go there next year. The fireworks definitely don't look safe and sane and the parade looks chaotic, and I love it. The pairing of the video with music from Creedence is just the cherry on top. This is America and it looks fun.

Are American Small Towns Better Than Medium and Large Cities?

Before anyone says the inevitable 'if you like them so much you should move there' let me first say: no. I like living here and I can accept that there are things we could do that would make it an even better place to live...like having water guns at our parades.

