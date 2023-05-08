I’m Living Rent Free in the Head of One Idaho Liberal

Get our free mobile app

Thanks for the free commercial. An angry Idaho liberal took some time to produce an 11-minute movie about me. This is the ultimate act of any Karin. After seeing that all the remaining liberals in Idaho had offered comments, I shared the video on three social media platforms and with friends. It doubled her views.

I know producing a video is hard work, but let’s be honest. Many liberals don’t have jobs and movie-making is a cool hobby. To make life a little easier for their kind, I’ll keep producing material on this end and would be grateful if the political opposition could produce two or three complaint videos a week.

Oh, and could you also tell your fellow travelers where they can find my show and writings? After all, you can’t be a good leftist if you aren’t walking around with some daily offense and permanent grudge. Share our website as much as possible and please link to my latest posts. I could help monetize some of the videos, even the satanic ones, by sharing details with my much larger audience.

Next Monday, I’m cashing a bonus check I received for the previous quarter. The check is for the more than one million local page views I received. I only worked three weeks in April and had already racked up 700,000 LPVs.

Finally, the video producer complains my stories keep cropping up in her newsfeed. She has a choice of reading or ignoring what I write. Like a moth to the light, she takes time out of her day and reads. The truth is attractive. You can see her post below.