Stargaze At Twin Falls Herrett Center On National Space Day
The single day of the year devoted to those who enjoy all things celestial is coming, and it just so happens to coincide with a star viewing gathering at the College of Southern Idaho (CSI).
The Herrett Center at CSI will be hosting two planetarium shows, at 7:00 p.m. and 8:00 p.m., on National Space Day, which is Friday, May 3. National Space Day is the first Friday in May, and an opportunity to take part in activities that celebrate achievements in space exploration.
As a kid growing up, one of my favorite things to do during summer month evenings was to stand out on our home's deck with a bowl of popcorn and my German Shepard, "Max," and scan the incredibly infinitesimal area of outer space that my telescope allowed me to. My favorite movies--"Gattaca" topping my personal list-- have always been ones that have something to do with space exploration. "Contact," "The Martian," and "Alien," are also films I re-watch just about every year.
So, if you enjoy peeking in on the universe from time to time like I do--or living vicariously through Hollywood film astronauts--you might want to consider a trip to the planetarium on May 3. CSI has one of the best telescopes for stargazing in the state, and the shows are awesome too.