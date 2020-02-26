Stiff Discipline Given To Idaho Adult Film Actress In Murder Plot

An Idaho adult film actress who pled guilty to attempting to hire a man to kill her child's father has received a lengthy prison sentence.

Post Falls native and adult film actress Katrina Danforth has been sentenced to a decade behind bars for a 2018 murder-for-hire plot. Danforth solicited what turned out to be an undercover police officer in October of 2018, and offered to pay him $5,000 to go through with the act, according to details provided by KHQ.com.

The actress was arrested while standing in line at the Spokane International Airport in December 2018. She reportedly met with the man she thought was going to carry out the murder multiple times in the weeks leading to her arrest.

Danforth will be carrying out her sentence at a facility north of San Jose, California. The ten-year sentence included a fine of $2,600 and three years of supervision after release.

A YouTube post from one year ago chronicled the breaking story that shocked the northern Idaho city of Post Falls. Federal investigators reportedly learned of the plot by Danforth through a friend of hers, who ultimately put her in contact with the officer posing as a hitman.

The act of attempting to hire someone to kill another person carries with it a much harsher penalty if personal injury is included in the case. In these cases, where the action is successful, or the intended target suffers an injury, a death sentence, or life prison sentence, can be handed down, along with fines of up to $250,000.

Danforth spent 14 months awaiting her fate.