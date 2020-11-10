TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-A new study will get underway to see if a food innovation center and business incubator will benefit the Magic Valley.

Region IV Development Association announced KRNLS LLC in Pittsburghj, PA, will undertake the seven month study and will report back in May of 2021 on the viability of a food innovation center. Region IV said in a statement it's Magic Valley Food Innovation Center Committee has partnered with the College of Southern Idaho and University of Idaho to analyze three locations for the proposed center which include the CSI campus, Crossroads Point in Jerome, and in downtown Twin Falls.

The study will also reach out to area food, agriculture, and dairy industry leaders in the area. “Even though south-central Idaho boasts an extensive food, dairy and ag sector, the region is missing opportunities for entrepreneurs and food companies to develop, test and bring new ideas to the marketplace,” Region IV President and CEO Jeff McCurdy said. “We want to know if the region would benefit from a food innovation and business incubator center. The feasibility study is the first step to determine the viability of this opportunity and we’re grateful to our funding partners who have made this effort possible.”

Funding for the study has come from several sources including yogurt maker Chobani, Dairy West, Business Plus, Southern Idaho Economic Development and a Rural Business Development Grant from the United States Department of Agriculture.