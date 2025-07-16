First, how can you mess up French fries? Democrats would even admit that Donald Trump knows how to cook them. It helped the man win a second term.

He was working at McDonald’s, and I’ll acknowledge that in my opinion, those are the tastiest things on the restaurant’s menu. Many a time, I pulled into the drive-through for fries and only fries.

My Co-worker, Jeff, wrote about numerous possibilities.

Jeff's Question on the Best Fries in the Magic Valley

First, it depends on what you like. Some people like crispy potatoes, others like limp fries. Like Dallas Cowboys fans. Second, are we talking chain restaurants or local offerings? Third, do fries no longer count with us? There was a restaurant on Addison Avenue across from Smith’s that served bottomless steak fries that were out of this world.

I Have Memories of great French Fries

The place closed a few years ago, and I’m still in mourning.

The Best are in a Small Town that You Race Through

In my opinion, there’s a place you often pass on your way to the South Hills. In Hansen. You’ll see the T&T Café and maybe think you don’t have time to stop, or it doesn’t look ornate. You’re missing something special.

My friend, Terry Thompson, recently retired from Idaho Fish and Game. A group of us gathered at T&T for a going-away lunch. Terry may be the world’s premier connoisseur when it comes to fried potatoes. He’s an Idaho native and has watched what he eats his entire life, but he makes an exception for French fries.

I watched him inhale a massive pile on his plate. If Terry approves, then you know they’re cooking the potatoes just right.

