Stunning Festival Of Lights Parade Takes Over Downtown Twin Falls
The annual Festival of Lights Parade returns to Downtown Twin Falls this year. The displays are stunningly beautiful and it is a fantastic family event. It is hard not to be happy when vehicles and floats are driving down Main covered in Christmas lights.
Festival of Lights Parade details
The parade doubles as a tree lighting ceremony and it will be held on December 3rd. Downtown Twin Falls turns into all things festive and bright. The parade starts at 6 pm People line the streets to watch the parade of vehicles and floats covered in lights make their way down Main Street in Downtown. The parade is free to check out of course, and the route is down MAin from Dierkes Street to Idaho Street.
All the extras before and after
There will also be live music, tons of Christmas lights to see, and plenty of restaurants to visit for food and drinks. Over 50 local businesses and organizations come together to donate, decorate, and participate. The tree lighting will be directly after that in the commons across from City Hall. Santa Claus is going to make an appearance. This year's theme for the festival is "It's a Wonderful Life". Yes it is.
Some suggestions
Make sure you dress warm and get there as early as you can to make sure you get a good spot. Be prepared to walk because parking isn't the best. Hand warmers and foot warmers are always a good idea as well. Bundle up and have a great time.