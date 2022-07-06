We all love free food. That’s two 4-letter F words that we can all get behind.

Subway Celebrating New Menu With Free Sandwiches

Subway sandwich shops recently unveiled their new summer menu. They are calling it the ‘Subway Series’ and it features 12 new sandwiches. On July 12th, 2022 guests will get the chance to try one of the new options for free as Subway will be giving away up to 1 million of the Subway Series sandwiches at participating locations.

How to Get a Free Subway Series Sandwich

To get a free Subway Series sandwich, show up at a participating Idaho restaurant location between 10 AM and Noon on July 12th. The new sandwiches are categorized into 4 groups: Cheesesteaks, Italianos, Chicken, and Clubs. Each sandwich is also numbered and named for easier ordering.

Get our free mobile app

New Subway Series Sandwich Names and Menu Numbers

While the new menu features specific new sandwiches, you can still order custom sandwiches as before. These are the Subway Series sandwiches by name and number according to the Subway press release announcement:

Cheesesteaks: #1 The Philly, #2 The Outlaw, #3 The Monster

Italianos: #4 Supreme Meats, #5 Bella Mozza, #6 The Boss

Chicken: #7 The MexiCali, #8 The Great Garlic, #9 The Champ

Clubs: #10 All-American Club, #11 Subway Club, #12 Turkey Cali Club

New Subway Series Sandwiches Subway sandwich shops recently unveiled their new summer menu. They are calling it the ‘Subway Series’ and it features 12 new sandwiches.

Some of the names are pretty self-explanatory for the menu item but others might leave you guessing what comes on the sandwich. My favorite Subway sandwich has always been the meatball marinara, now it's called The Boss. In the press release, and on restaurant menus once the Subway Series goes live, you can see the ingredient and topping list for each sandwich.